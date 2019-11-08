The Missouri Southern football team plays its final home game of the season today at 3 when it takes on Emporia State in an MIAA contest at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
The Lions and the Hornets come into the day sporting identical 2-7 records, both having picked up wins over Lincoln and Northeastern State. Southern is seeking its first home win of the season.
“They’re 2-7 and we’re 2-7 … but they did beat us by 48 points last year,” MSSU coach Jeff Sims said Wednesday during his team’s weekly press conference. “It’s (Emporia State head coach Garin Higgins’) 13th season there. So those guys know how practice is run and the expectations. They’re all bought in to Emporia. Our guys are all bought in, but they’re still learning. We didn’t start at the same spot at the beginning of the season.
“Now, can we beat Emporia State? Do we want to beat Emporia State? When we play well and do things well, I think we can play with anybody in the country. It’s just if we can play consistent.”
Southern is coming off a 52-27 loss at Central Oklahoma in a game that saw Bronchos quarterback Chandler Garrett account for four touchdowns and 487 yards of total offense. The Lions built a 14-point lead in the first quarter before UCO put together a 24-point run to take a 24-14 lead. UCO (4-5) outscored MSSU 28-6 in the fourth quarter.
“It’s really a challenging football season,” Sims said. “It’s challenging because we’re better than we were one year ago today, but we’re not where we want to be. We have expectations for ourselves. So it’s all how you look at things. … We just struggle with consistency, and that’s been the message to the team this week. It’s not about a great play or a bad play. It’s about being consistent every single play.”
MSSU has been outscored by 42 points combined in fourth quarters this season — its widest point differential in any quarter.
“We don’t want to make excuses and things like that,” Sims said. “But when I say we’re not where we want to be as a team, I really don’t mean that as a criticism of our current players. When I mean is it’s depth, it’s strength, it’s running out of gas. While everybody is playing with injuries and things like that, we had one offensive lineman in spring ball. We had 40 players go through spring ball. This summer they were here lifting and working, but they didn’t know our offense or defense.
“We have to get bigger and stronger. This weekend is senior day. We will have zero seniors who went here from freshman year to senior year. So we don’t have a bunch of depth or a bunch of players who have been in our weight room for four years. … We’re working hard and we have a great group of guys. They’re not excited about losses. They don’t get moral victories, but we want to keep them positive and get them to understand that they are doing the right things and moving in the right direction.”
The Hornets are looking to snap a five-game losing streak and are coming off a 37-17 loss to Washburn.
Quarterback Dalton Cowan leads the Hornets with 11 touchdowns and 1,683 yards on 175-of-297 passing. He’s also rushed for 238 yards and four touchdowns, while running back Carlos Grace has accounted for six touchdowns and 540 yards on 114 carries. Former Afton High School standout quarterback Wil Amos, now positioned at wide receiver, has hauled in a pair of touchdown catches for ESU.
The Hornets rank second in the MIAA in total defense, surrendering 351.3 yards per game.
The Lions are seeking their first win over Emporia State since 2009 when they claimed a 34-13 triumph in Joplin. A victory would secure the first three-win season for Missouri Southern since 2014 when the Lions went 4-7.
Emporia State at MSSU
Kickoff: 3 p.m.
Site: Fred G. Hughes Stadium
Records: MSSU 2-7; ESU 2-7
Last week: Central Oklahoma 52, MSSU 27; Washburn 37, ESU 17
Coaches: Jeff Sims, 1st year at MSSU (2-7). Garin Higgins, 13th year at ESU (80-68).
Series: Tied 22-22 after the Hornets' 48-0 home victory last season, their seventh consecutive victory in the series. The Lions are 13-8 at home against the Hornets.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 2:30 p.m.
