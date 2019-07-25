Missouri Southern's men's basketball team ranked 10th in NCAA Division II in attendance for the 2018-19 season, it was announced Thursday.
The Lions attracted 21,889 fans at their home games inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic center, an average of 1,684 per game.
The largest crowd was 2,067 for the Lions' game for the home finale against Pittsburg State. The crowds were just below 2,000 for games against Northeastern State, Central Missouri, Emporia State and Fort Hays State.
The Lions were fourth in attendance in the MIAA behind Fort Hays State (third nationally), Central Missouri (sixth) and Washburn (ninth). As a whole, the league had six teams in the top-12 and nine in the top-21.
The MIAA led NCAA Division II in men's basketball attendance, averaging 1,283 fans among 14 schools. The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference was second at 1,050.
Northern State of the NSIC led the nation with 3,680 fans, followed by Dixie State with 2,325, Fort Hays State with 2,325, Augustana with 2,231 and Winston-Salem with 1,997.
Earlier it was announced that Missouri Southern's women were No. 20 nationally and eighth in the MIAA, drawing 14,440 total fans for an average of 963 per game. The biggest crowd was 1,653 against Pittsburg State, and the Lions drew more than 1,300 in consecutive home games against Central Missouri and Southwest Baptist.
This is the fifth consecutive year that both Missouri Southern teams were in the top-20 in attendance. The Lions were 14th for men's games and 18th for women's games in the 2017-18 season.
The MIAA also topped Division II in women's basketball attendance at 1,053 per game. It is the 11th straight year that the league has led the nation in basketball attendance.
PITTSBURG STATE
Pittsburg State's men were No. 12 nationally in men's basketball attendance with 1,517 fans for 13 home games, an increase of approximately 250 fans from the previous year.
The Gorillas' top two crowds were 2,961 for the home finale against Missouri Southern on Feb. 16 and 2,197 for the conference home opener against Northeastern State on Dec. 5.
Pittsburg State's women were fifth in Division II attendance at 1,545 per game, an increase of 300 over the previous season.
The largest crowds were 2,911 against Missouri Southern on Feb. 16 and 2,874 against Southeastern State in the home opener on Nov. 16.
Northern State led Division II with 2,609 fans per game, followed by Fort Hays State 2,518, Augustana 1,906 and Drury 1,728.
