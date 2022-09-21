The MIAA announced on Wednesday that the 2022 MIAA Cross Country Championships will be held at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course on the campus of Missouri Southern on November 5.
The races will be run starting with the men's 8k at 10 a.m. and the women's 6k following that race at 11 a.m.
"We want to thank the Missouri Southern administration for being accommodating to this change," MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy said in a release. "Having an opportunity for our student-athletes to compete on the same course they will be racing on just a few weeks later at the NCAA Central Regional will help set up our athletes for success."
