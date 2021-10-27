Missouri Southern Athletics will induct four new members and two teams to its Hall of Fame as part of Hall of Fame Weekend on Saturday morning.
The group will be introduced as new Hall of Fame members at halftime of the Lions' football game against Missouri Western at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Steve Forbis (1982-1984 football), Chuck Pittman (1989-92 baseball), Kimi (Shank) Reed (2006-10 women's track and field/cross country) and Jamie Burnham (track and field/cross country coach), as well as the 1986 and 1990 softball teams will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame.
Forbis was a force for the Lions' defense in the early 80's and still holds single-season records while placing himself in the top ten of multiple other single-season and career lists at Southern.
Pittman helped the Lions to back-to-back trips to the Division II College World Series in the early 90's and is the Lions' career record holder in wins with 29.
Shank competed for the Lions in both cross country and track and field where she was one of the most decorated female distance runners to ever wear the Green and Gold.
Burnham has been a part of the Missouri Southern track and field and cross country programs since its inception in the late 80's.
The 1986 and 1990 MSSU softball teams both finished fourth in the NAIA and NCAA World Series as the 1986 team went 44-13 and the 1990 team was 36-9. Both teams were coached by MSSU Hall of Famer Pat Lipira.
The 1990 team helped usher in the NCAA era for Missouri Southern and the team didn't disappoint, earning an NCAA Regional Championship and a trip to the NCAA Division II World Series in the first year as a member of the NCAA. The Lions won the MIAA Tournament with a win over Missouri S&T and took the title in the NCAA Midwest Region Championship with a win over Florida Southern.
With the addition of the 2021 class (there was not a class in 2020), the MSSU Athletics Hall of Fame now includes 131 members and seven teams.
