Four individuals and two teams will be inducted into the Missouri Southern Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend.
The class of inductees will include former football coach Jon Lantz (1989-97), track and field athletes Matt Campbell (2003-06), Kyle Rutledge (2003-06) and Chris Turner (2000-05), the 1981-82 women’s basketball team and the 1999-2000 men’s basketball team.
The inductees will be recognized at a social tonight at the North Endzone Facility at Fred G. Hughes Stadium and will be officially inducted into the hall of fame at a brunch on Saturday. The group will also be introduced at halftime during the Lions’ football game against Washburn on Saturday night.
The brunch on Saturday is open to the public. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. in the Academic Room inside the North Endzone Facility, and the presentation and meal will start at 10:30 a.m. Fans wishing to attend are asked to RSVP by contacting the athletic department at 417-625-9317. No walk-up attendees will be allowed to attend the function.
There will also be a pregame social from 3:30-4 p.m. on Saturday for current members of the hall of fame, inductees and their immediate families.
Lantz led the MSSU football program through its most successful period as an NCAA Division II program, putting together a 51-35-1 record and claiming the program’s only MIAA football championship in 1993. Lantz, who died in 2007, is ranked second on the program’s all-time coaching wins and win percentage lists.
The trio of Campbell, Rutledge and Turner was one of the most dominant groups of pole vaulters in Division II history, finishing 1-2-3 at the 2005 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
The 1981-82 women’s basketball team put together the longest postseason run in program history and ultimately finished runner-up in the 1982 NAIA national championship game. The team was coached by MSSU hall of fame member Jim Phillips and features hall of fame players Brenda Pitts and Pam Brisby. The team finished the season with a 23-12 record.
The 1999-2000 men’s basketball team put together the best campaign in program history by going 30-3 under MSSU hall of fame coach Robert Corn. The Lions advanced to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight before falling to eventual national champion Metro State 74-73 in the semifinals at Louisville. The team also had future Division I head coaches Chris Lowery (Southern Illinois-Carbondale) and Paul Lusk (Missouri State) as assistants as well as Southern hall of fame members Eddin Santiago and Terry Shumpert.
The 2019 induction class brings MSSU’s hall of fame membership total to 127 individuals and five teams.
