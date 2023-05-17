The Missouri Southern state University track and field programs had 15 athletes listed as qualifiers for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships.
The meet will be held May 25-27 in Pueblo, Colorado.
The men who qualified are:
• Maksym Andurukhiv, 110-meter hurdles.
• Peyton Barton, hammer and discus throws.
• Connor Boyd, hammer throw.
• Rajheim Carby, javelin throw.
• Taris Jackson, triple jump.
• Nathan Kovis, javelin throw.
• Cedric Pearson, shot put and discus throw.
• Malachi Pipkin, 110-meter hurdles.
• Brendan Rozier, javelin throw.
• Jon Watts, long jump.
Coming into the championships, Barton leads the division in the discus and hammer throws, Boyd is third in the hammer throw, Carby is sixth in the javelin, Watts is eighth in the long jump, Kovis is 10th in the javelin, Pearson is 10th in the discus and 11th in the shot put, Rozier is 11th in the javelin, Malachi Pipkin is 13th in the 110-meter hurdles. and Andurukhiv is 21st.
The women who qualified are:
• Samariae Bonds, shot put and hammer throw.
• Chardae Overstreet, 400-meter dash.
• Elizabeth Pomatto, javelin throw.
• Holly Robinson, pole vault.
• Kiara Smith, 100-meter hurdles.
Coming into the championships, Bonds leads the division in the shot put and is 17th in the hammer throw, Smith is second in the 100-meter hurdles, Pomatto is 13th in the javelin, Overstreet is 18th in the 400-meter race, and Robinson is 19th in the pole vault.
