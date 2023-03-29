The Lions are in the midst of a busy week with just two days off and five games on the docket.
After wins over Rogers State on Tuesday and Southwestern Oklahoma State on Wednesday, Missouri Southern baseball is ready for a day off on Thursday to drive up to Fort Hays State in Kansas for a three-game weekend series against the Tigers beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Prior to the start of Wednesday's game, MSSU was moved up to fourth in the NCAA Division II polls released by the National College Baseball Writers Association. The previous polls had the team at No. 7.
But that isn't something that Head Coach Bryce Darnell is paying attention to.
"We don't talk about all of that with our team," Darnell said. "It's nice to be recognized but once you take the field it doesn't help you."
Getting rest during those few days off in a week is valuable for a college ball club amid a 50-plus season. There was no practice during the off day Monday and won't be again on Thursday due to the bus ride to Hays. The rest helps to keep Darnell's guys ready this weekend.
"Part of that being ready is taking care of yourself," he said. "Our guys need to be able to take care of their bodies. ... Hopefully the mental preparation is key and being ready to compete each time we take the field."
With one month left in the regular season and 18 games, that added rest and health of players will be vital down the stretch — especially to overcome a recent loss of Will Doherty to injury.
Doherty had to be pulled from Tuesday's game, didn't play Wednesday and will not be in the lineup this weekend at third base.
MSSU 16, SWOSU 11
The Lions fell behind 7-0 early on in Wednesday's contest at Warren Turner Field with the Bulldogs.
SWOSU tallied all of those runs in the second inning. In the home half of that frame, MSSU got two runs back with a two-run double from Chayton Beck.
But solo blasts from Emilio Trevino and Geoff Marlow in the third and fourth innings made it 9-2 in favor of the Bulldogs.
Southern didn't lie down as it tallied 14 runs in a row from the fourth inning to the eighth to take a 16-9 lead heading into the final frame.
The scoring spree was highlighted by homers from Garrett Rice, Matt Miller and two from Treghan Parker.
Matt Milner got the start for SWOSU and went four innings before being pulled after giving up six runs on four hits and three walks. Only two runs were earned. Jay Greco was tagged with the loss after recording just one out in the sixth inning and allowing two runs — one earned.
For the Lions, starter Cale McCallister surrendered seven runs — four earned — on six hits and a walk.
Coach Darnell referenced "uncharacteristic" errors and "cheap" hits getting through the defense leading to the rough start to the game — things you typically wouldn't see from the Lions.
Jacob Davis and Laif Hultine came in to calm the storm, though, and held the Bulldogs to just two runs across 6 1/3 innings. Hultine threw three innings and only allowed two hits while striking out four batters to earn the win. Davis went 3 1/3 innings and gave up eight hits, walked two batters but minimized the damage by only allowing two runs.
The Lions were led by Ethan Clark, Parker, Drew Davis and Beck, with two hits apiece. Parker led the team with five RBIs and four runs scored. Rice, Henry Kusiak and Tyler Ferguson each drew two walks on the afternoon.
SWOSU is now 15-16 and was led by Trevino who went 4 for 5 with one RBI and two runs scored.
MSSU 17, RSU 6
The Lions had another come back victory to begin the week against Rogers State. They trailed 3-1 heading into the fifth inning in Claremore, Oklahoma.
Kusiak had a four-hit day on five attempts and drove in three runs while crossing the plate three times himself. The junior had two doubles, a home run and stolen a base. Lane Steen picked up the win after allowing three runs through five innings of work.
THE FINAL MONTH
The Lions hold a 25-7 record and are 14-3 in MIAA play. They're winners of six consecutive games — a streak that they've accomplished twice now this season.
The team is also tied for first atop the MIAA standings with Central Missouri.
How will it maintain that level of play?
"It's hard to play high-level baseball consistently," Darnell said.
Coach added that what has helped this year is a different guy leading the way for each game and not having to rely on any one player in particular. For example, Ferguson is having to do that now with the loss of Doherty on the hot corner.
The Lions have seen winning records in each of their last two seasons but haven't seen those numbers translate to postseason success necessarily.
Last year, they were 29-23, won the postseason opener with Pittsburg State but then dropped the next two and saw the season come to a close. In 2021, the team finished 30-13 but after winning the postseason opener again, lost the next two games to Central Oklahoma.
Before the COVID-canceled season in 2020 was the last time MSSU won multiple postseason games. The 2019 season saw a 35-21 record and finished runner-up in the MIAA tournament. Southern also reached the NCAA Central Region tournament that year.
How do they get back to that 2019 form in the postseason?
"Hopefully we can just keep being consistent and keep giving ourselves chances to win and we should be OK," Darnell said. "One difference I feel like this year is maybe our bullpen is a little deeper."
Eliminating walks and continuing to get ahead in counts are some keys for the Lions' starting pitching to stay successful in Darnell's eyes.
