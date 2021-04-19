The Missouri Southern track and field teams had three individuals pick up MIAA honors on Monday after competing in the Central Missouri Mule Relays this past weekend.
Senior thrower Kirsten Leisinger was named the MIAA Women’s Field Athlete of the Week. The Ute, Iowa, native hit an NCAA provisional qualifying distance of 47.43 meters (155 feet, 7 inches) to win the discus event at UCM. She then went on to win the hammer throw, breaking a school record with another provisional mark of 59.53 meters (195-4). The distance she hit in the hammer was nearly 2 feet farther than the previous school record.
Rajindra Campbell, a native of Ocho Rios Bay, Saint Ann, Jamaica, won MIAA Men’s Field Athlete of the Week honors for a fourth consecutive week. He won the shot put event at UCM, hitting an NCAA automatic qualifying mark of 18.69 meters (61-4). Then in the discus, Campbell placed second in the event with another automatic qualifying mark of 58 meters.
Webb City product Ryan Riddle was named the MIAA Men’s Track Athlete of the Week after posting an automatic qualifying time in the 5K. He broke the Walton Stadium record that had stood for 40 years, crossing the line in a time of 13:54.8 to win the event and punch his ticket to the national meet.
Missouri Southern will be back in action on Saturday at Pittsburg State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.