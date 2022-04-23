JONESBORO, Ark. — The Missouri Southern track and field team finished up a successful meet on Saturday as it at the Arkansas State Red Wolf Open.
The Lions completed day two of the meet with five event wins, ten top-3 finishes and four NCAA provisional qualifying marks.
Cameron Linville took home the title in the men’s 100m dash as he raced to an NCAA provisional pualifying time of 10.53. Malachi Pipkin was fourth in a time of 10.72 in the event.
Chardae Overstreet won the women’s 400m in an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 55.91. LaNea Wallace was second in the event at 57.14.
Kiara Smith continued her dominance in the hurdles as she placed second in the 100m hurdles and broke her own school record in the event, clocking a time of 13.53 to finish second. Precious Olatunji was fourth in the event with a time of 13.90.
Adrain Broadus and Taris Jackson finished first and second in the men’s triple jump as Broadus hit an NCAA provisional qualifying distance of 15.49m, while Jackson had a mark of 14.60m.
Peyton Barton won the men’s discus with an NCAA provisional qualifying distance of 53.20m. Josh Fulmer was fifth at 47.10m, while Connor Boyd was eighth at 41.10m. Fulmer placed third in the men’s shot put with a mark of 16.27m.
The women’s 4x400m relay team of Overstreet Wallace, Olatunji and Smith placed first in a time of 3:52.10, while the men’s 4x100m relay team of Pipkin, Brieon Randle, Matthew Haddock, and Linville placed second in a time of 41.76. The men’s 4x400m relay team of Haddock, Elliot Rule, Jonathan Watts and Randle placed second in a time of 3:17.49.
Randle and Watts placed fourth and sixth in the men’s 400m, while Gabe McClain was second in the men’s 800m finishing in a time of 1:55.02 and Riley Simpson was sixth. Zachary Finley placed eighth in the men’s 5k with a time of 15:39.73, while Jaden Deaton was tenth and Evan Northcut was 15th.
JaDarius Pigg was fifth in the men’s 110m hurdles in a time of 14.64, while Pipkin placed ninth. Pigg then went on to finish third in the men’s 400m hurdles in a time of 54.69.
Brendan Jewell was fourth in the men’s high jump in a height of 1.98m, while Rule was eighth in the men’s pole vault at 4.85m.
Cornesia Calhoun-White was fifth in the women’s 100m clocking a time of 12.49. Mallory Huber placed eighth in the women’s discus in a distance of 42.50m.
The Lions will be back in action on April 30 in Kansas’s Rock Chalk Classic.
