PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Missouri Southern men's and women's track and field teams had one event win and five top-five finishes in the opening day of the 7th annual Gorilla Classic on Friday inside the Robert W. Plaster Center.
Peyton Barton had a big day in the weight throw as he hit an NCAA provisional qualifying distance of 20.05m (65-09.50) to win the event. The mark is a personal best for him and sits as the fourth-best individual performance in the weight throw at MSSU and ties for the sixth-best throw in the event in MSSU history.
It also moves him into fifth-place nationally amongst Division II competitors.
Josh Fulmer finished second in the weight throw as he also had an NCAA qualifying distance of 19.63m (64-05.00). That mark ranks as the tenth-best throw in the history of the event at MSSU and improves his national mark as eighth-best in the event.
Mallory Huber finished fourth in the women's weight throw with an NCAA provisional qualifying distance of 17.14m (56-03.00).
Elliot Rule finished third in the men's pole vault with a height of 4.82m (15-09.75), while Claire Luallen posted an NCAA provisional wualifying distance of 5.92m (19-05.25) in the long jump to finish fifth. Precious Olatunji was 24th in the long jump.
Alyssa Jerome finished tenth in the pole vault with a height of 3.06m.
In the sprints, Olatunji qualified for the finals of the women's 60m hurdles, while both Malachi Pipkin and JaDarius Pigg qualified in the men's 60m hurdles. Chardae Overstreet finished 20th in the women's 200m dash in a time of 25.31.
The Lions will be back Saturday in the final day of the event. Track events begin at 11 a.m. with the men's 3k, while the field events will begin at noon with the women's invitational high jump.
