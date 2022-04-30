LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Missouri Southern track and field team sent a limited field of athletes to compete in one last tune-up before the MIAA Championships on Saturday at Kansas’ Rock Chalk Classic.
Peyton Barton and Josh Fulmer both picked up NCAA provisional qualifying marks in the men’s hammer as Barton finished sixth at 60.61m and Fulmer was seventh at 59.72m. Mallory Huber was seventh in the women’s hammer with a distance of 49.71m.
Barton was seventh in the men’s discus with a throw of 49.66m, while Fulmer placed 13th at 45.29m. Huber was 11th in the women’s discus at 37.45m.
Cornesia Calhoun-White finished 16th in the women’s 100m hurdles with a time of 15.40, while Malachi Pipkin was ninth in the men’s 110m hurdles crossing the line in a time of 15.31.
Jasmine Deckard placed 13th in the women’s 100m dash in a time of 12.33, while Cameron Linville was third in the men’s 100m dash crossing the line in a time of 10.67. Brieon Randle placed 11th in the men’s 200m in a time of 22.01.
Southern competes in the MIAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships next week. The event will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and is hosted by Emporia State University.
