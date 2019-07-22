The Missouri Southern men's and women's track and field teams were recognized by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) for academic excellence on Monday.
The Southern women earned the Team Academic Award, posting a 3.51 cumulative GPA. The women were represented by Elizabeth Adeoye, Morgan Ash, Jordan Banker, Elena Bisotto, Desirea Buerge, Jasmine Deckard, Alexis Kuehl, Kirsten Leisinger, Claire Luallen, Alexandra Rodriguez, Morgan Smith and Lauren Sutherland.
For the MSSU men, Tadd Capron and Jordyn Manier earned the scholar-athlete honor.
To earn the honor, student-athletes had to maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.25, while reaching a provisional or automatic qualifying standard for the NCAA Championships in either the indoor or outdoor seasons. In order to earn the Team Academic Award, teams must have maintained a cumulative 3.00 GPA during the season.
