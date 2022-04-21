The Missouri Southern track and field teams will be back in action this weekend as it travels to Jonesboro, Ark. for the Arkansas State Red Wolves Open.
The event will take place on Friday and Saturday inside the A-State Track and Field Complex.
Events begin on Friday at 3 p.m. with the women's hammer, while running events begin at 5:45 p.m. with the men's 200m. Events on Saturday with the men's 5k at 10 a.m., while the men's shot put will kick off the field events at 10:30 a.m.
The Southern men are ranked 9th in the latest Division II national poll, while the women will enter the event ranked 18th. The Lions have 24 NCAA provisional qualifying marks between the men and women, including a pair of top marks and five top-5 marks in D2.
Kiara Smith continues to have the nation's-best 100m hurdle time, as Precious Olatunji and Claire Luallen are ranked in the top-16.
Elizabeth Pomatto has the top women's javelin mark, while the men have five in the top-21, led by Rajheim Carby, who is ranked 10th. Brendan Rozier, Logan Bell, Nathan Kovis and Trey Beachler all have NCAA provisional qualifying marks in the javelin.
Peyton Barton and Josh Fulmer are ranked third and fifth in the men's hammer, while Connor Boyd is 20th. Barton and Fulmer rank fifth and 19th in the men's discus, respectively.
Luallen is eighth in the long jump, while the women's 4x100m relay team of Smith, Jasmine Deckard, Luallen and Chardae Overstreet rank 13th. Overstreet ranks 19th in the women's 400m, while Smith ranks 16th in the women's 100m.
Taris Jackson ranks seventh in the men's triple jump, while Adrain Broadus is 17th, and Jonathan Watts is eigth in the men's long jump.
Ryan Riddle ranks eighth in the men's 5k, while JP Rutledge ranks 23rd in the men's 10k.
Southern will be back in action on April 30, taking part in the Rock Chalk Classic hosted by Kansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.