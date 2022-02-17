The Missouri Southern men's and women's track and field teams will be in action Saturday as the Lions will travel down I-49 to compete in the Arkansas Qualifier hosted by the University of Arkansas at the Tyson Center.
The events will start at 1 p.m. with the men's weight throw. Running events begin at 3 with the prelims of the men's 60m hurdles.
The men are up four spots in the latest Division II national ratings to No. 17 in this week's United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Poll.
Southern has 21 NCAA provisional qualifying marks heading into the event, including seven top-ten marks. Ryan Riddle ranks 4th in the 3k and 8th in the mile, while Kiara Smith is 8th in the women's 60m hurdles. Cornesia Calhoun-White and Claire Luallen ranks 13th and 20th in the hurdles, as well.
Luallen ranks 10th in the women's long jump, while Adrain Broadus ranks 10th in the men's triple jump. Peyton Barton and Josh Fulmer rank 6th and 10th in the men's weight throw, while Mallory Huber ranks 23rd in the women's weight throw.
Elliot Rule and Mason York rank 28th and 30th in the men's pole vault, while Brendan Jewell ranks 24th in the men's high jump.
JP Rutledge is 16th in the 5k, while Chardae Overstreet is 24th and LaNea Wallace is 34th in the women's 400m.
