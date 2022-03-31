The Missouri Southern track and field teams will compete this weekend as it heads to Bolivar to take part in the Bearcat Invitational hosted by Southwest Baptist.
The Southern women enter the meet ranked 13th nationally as the first regular-season ratings were released by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) this week.
In the early going, the Lions have three NCAA provisional qualifying Marks, including a pair of national-best marks in the outdoor season. Kiara Smith took home the title at Emporia State this past weekend and is the No. 1 ranked women's 100m hurdler.
Elizabeth Pomatto won the women's javelin two weeks ago at ESU and is ranked tops in Division II so far this year in that event. Claire Luallen won the long jump at ESU this past weekend and ranks fourth nationally in that event.
The Southern men have a pair of NCAA provisional qualifying marks on the season as Peyton Barton ranks 10th in the hammer throw and Trey Beachler ranks 11th in the javelin.
Events on Friday will start at 3 p.m. with the men's javelin and women's hammer throw. The men's and women's 5k will be run on Friday night with the women starting at 7 p.m. and the men following.
Saturday events begin at 10:30 a.m. with the pole vault. Running events begin at 11:30 and a rolling schedule will be utilized. The men's and women's hurdles are the first events on the track.
Southern will be back in action on April 9 as the Lions travel to Pittsburg Sate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.