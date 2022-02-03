The Missouri Southern track and field teams will play host to the Lion Open and Multi this weekend inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The women's pentathlon has been cancelled and the men's heptathlon will begin at 11 a.m. Friday morning with the 60m dash. Events will then follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the previous event with the final event of the heptathlon day one being run at approximately 1:15 p.m. with the high jump.
The final three events of the heptathlon will be run on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. with the 60m hurdles, the pole vault and the 1k.
Field events on Friday begin at 2 p.m. with the women's weight throw and men's long jump. Running events begin at 5:30 Friday evening with the prelims of the men's and women's 60m dash.
Saturday's field events begin at noon with the men's shot put, women's triple jump and men's high jump. Finals of the running events begin on Saturday afternoon at 3 with the 60m hurdles.
