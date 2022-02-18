FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Missouri Southern track and field teams competed at the Arkansas qualifier Saturday inside the Randal Tyson Track Center where the Lions competed with some of the top talent in the country.
The Lions had nine top-ten finishes in the meet, highlighted by top-five finishes in the throws.
Mallory Huber placed third in the women's weight throw with a distance of 16.72m (54-10.25), while Josh Fulmer and Peyton Barton placed fourth and fifth, respectively in the men's weight throw.
Both hit NCAA provisional qualifying marks with Fulmer reaching a distance of 19.79m (64-11.25) to improve his national standing to 8th overall in D2. Barton hit a mark of 19.47m (63-10.50.).
Fulmer placed fifth in the men's shot put with a distance of 16.31m (53-06.25), while former Lion Rajindra Campbell, competing unattached, won the event with a new meet record of 20.18m (66-02.50).
The distance is a personal best for Campbell and is just shy of an Olympic qualifying mark in his quest for competing for his home county of Jamaica in the Olympic Games.
Brendan Jewell placed second in the high jump with a height of 1.96m (6-05.00), while Adrain Broadus was 14th in the long jump and sixth in the triple jump. His mark of 15.26m (50-00.75) in the triple jump improves his national standing up to No. 8 overall in Division II.
Kiara Smith ran an 8.66 in the prelims of the 60m hurdles which is an NCAA provisional qualifying mark, while Claire Luallen ran an 8.76, also a provisional mark. Luallen qualified for finals, winning her heat where she placed eighth in the event, bettering her prelim time for an 8.75 in the finals.
Smith was 17th in the 200m dash in a time of 25.29, while LaNea Wallace and Chardae Overstreet finished 10th and 11th in the 400m with times of 56.75 and 56.76, respectively.
Cameron Linville hit an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 6.77 in the 60m prelims for the fifth-fastest time in qualifying but was a little quick on the start in the finals.
Jarod Ozee was sixth in the 3k with a time of 8:29.85, while Riley Simpson was 12th in the mile with an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 4:10.21. Zachary Finley was 20th in the mile at 4:17.82.
The Lions will be back in action next week at Maryville for the 2022 MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships hosted by Northwest Missouri.
