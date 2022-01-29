PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Missouri Southern track and field teams competed at the Pittsburg State Invitational on Saturday inside the Robert W. Plaster Complex.
In total, the Lions posted three event wins and 11 top-five finishes.
Webb City product Ryan Riddle started things off for the Lions by nearly breaking his own school record. In a quest to post a sub four-minute mile, Riddle crossed the finish line in a time of 4:01.59, three seconds in front of his nearest competitor.
The time was a facility and meet record and was just a half a second off his own school record. It also ranks fifth nationally this season.
Former Riverton standout JP Rutledge was fifth in the mile with an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 4:09.94, while Jarod Ozee was seventh in a time of 4:14.15.
Josh Fulmer won the weight throw with an NCAA provisional qualifying distance of 64-02.25 (19.56m), while placing sixth in the shot put at 15.59m.
Mason York won the pole vault in a height of 15-01.50 (4.61m), while Elliot Rule was third in a height of 14-09.50 (4.51m). Katie Candrl was eighth in the women's pole vault with a distance of 11-05.00.
Claire Luallen placed second in the men's long jump with an NCAA provisional qualifying distance of 19-03.50 (5.88m). The mark ties her career-best and is third-best ever in MSSU indoor history. Precious Olatunji was 12th in the event.
Taris Jackson (6.95m) and Adrain Broadus (6.85m) placed sixth and ninth in the men's long jump, while Jackson was third (14.73m) and Broadus was fourth (14.66m) in the triple jump, both jumps were NCAA qualifying distances.
Chardae Overstreet (22.82) and LaNea Wallace (25.94) were 12th and 16th in the women's 200m, while Wallace (57.25) and Overstreet (57.93) placed fifth and ninth in the 400m.
Cole Barker was seventh in the men's 600-yard with a time of 1:14.88, while Gabe McClain was second in the men's 800m in a time of 1:53.30.
Kelie Henderson placed fourth in the women's mile in a time of 5:05.62, while Kayana Gaines was 12th in a time of 5:18.12. Riley Simpson was seventh in the men's 3k with a time of 8:33.36, while Zachary Finley placed 16th (8:48.38).
MSSU plays host to the Lion Open and Multis inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center next weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.