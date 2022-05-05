The Missouri Southern track and field teams will compete in the 2022 MIAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships this weekend at Emporia State.
Events will take place over three days with the heptathlon and decathlon starting on Friday and the meet continuing on Saturday.
Saturday's events for the Lions begin at noon with the men's hammer, while the prelims of the running events begin at 4:30 p.m. with the men's 110m hurdles.
Sunday's events begin at 11:15 a.m. with the men's javelin, while the running events begin at 1:30 p.m. with the men's 4x100m relay finals.
The men enter the event ranked 14th nationally, while the women are ranked 20th. The men finished third at this past year's MIAA Indoor Championships, while the women were sixth.
The Lions have 28 NCAA provisional qualifying marks between the men and the women with three top-5 and nine top-10 national marks.
Elizabeth Pomatto continues to carry in the top mark in the women's javelin, while Kiara Smith is third in the women's 100m hurdles.
Peyton Barton and Josh Fulmer are fifth and sixth nationally in the men's hammer, while Connor Boyd ranks 26th. Barton ranks sixth in the men's discus, while Fulmer is 24th in the event.
Adrain Broadus ranks seventh nationally, while Taris Jackson is 10th in the men's triple jump and Claire Luallen is eighth in the women's long jump. Jonathan Watts ranks 11th in the men's long jump.
Precious Olatunji and Luallen rank 16th and 17th in the women's 100m hurdles, while the women's 4x100m relay team of Smith, Jasmine Deckard, Luallen and Chardae Overstreet ranks 27th nationally. Overstreet ranks 23rd in the women's 400m, while Smith is 24th in the women's 100m dash.
Webb City product Ryan Riddle is 10th nationally in the men's 5k, while former Riverton standout JP Rutledge is 23rd in the men's 10k.
The men have five individuals in the top 23 of the men's javelin led by Rajheim Carby and Brendan Rozier who are ranked 13th and 14th. Logan Bell is 20th, while Nathan Kovis (20) and Trey Beachler (23) are also ranked.
Mallory Huber ranks 28th in the women's hammer, while Elliot Rule ranks 28th in the men's pole vault. Cameron Linville is 47th in the men's 100m dash.
