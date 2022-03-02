The Missouri Southern track and field teams have qualified seven individuals for the 2022 NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships.
The meet is hosted by Pittsburg State University and will be ran on March 11-12 inside the Robert W. Plaster Center.
The Southern men will bring four individuals in five events for the championships. The Lions will enter the meet ranked 11th nationally in the latest United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll.
Webb City product Ryan Riddle leads the way as the sophomore has qualified for both the 3k and the 5k. Josh Fulmer and Peyton Barton have both qualified for the weight throw, while Adrain Broadus has qualified in the triple jump.
On the women's side, Claire Luallen has qualified for both the long jump and the 60m hurdles, while Kiara Smith and Precious Olatunji have both qualified for the 60m hurdles, as well.
