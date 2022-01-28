The Missouri Southern men's and women's track and field teams will be in action Saturday when it travels to Pittsburg State to compete in the Pitt State Invitational inside the Robert W. Plaster Center.
MSSU men enter the meet ranked 24th nationally by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Field events start at 10 a.m. with the women's long jump, while the track events will begin at 11 with qualifying in the men's 60m dash.
The Lions are coming off a competitive weekend that saw the team pick up five event wins at Northwest Missouri, highlighted by Ryan Riddle's win in the 3k that nearly set a MSSU school record. Riddle did, however, break the facility record at Northwest his performance.
The teams have a total of 11 NCAA provisional qualifying marks coming into the event. JP Rutledge has a pair of marks, ranking 10th in both the 3k and 5k. Riddle ranks second in the 3k, while Cornesia Calhoun-White and Kiara Smith rank ninth and 12th, respectively in the women's 60m hurdles.
Brendan Jewell ranks 12th in the high jump, while Peyton Barton and Josh Fulmer rank 12th and 21st in the men's weight throw. Mallory Huber ranks 26th in the women's weight throw, while Adrain Broadus and Taris Jackson rank 24th and 27th in the men's triple jump.
