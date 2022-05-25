The nationally-ranked Missouri Southern men’s and women’s track and field teams will open up the 2022 NCAA Division II outdoor track and field championships on Thursday afternoon.
The meet gets underway at the Grand Valley State’s track and field stadium in Allendale, Michigan.
The Lions have qualified 16 individuals for the championships. The 10th-ranked men have qualified 11 individuals, while the 21st-ranked women have five.
Starting the meet off for the Green and Gold will be McDonald County product Peyton Barton and Josh Fulmer at 12:30 p.m. ET in the men’s hammer throw. Barton is seeded fifth in the hammer, while Fulmer is seeded eighth in the event.
Jonathan Watts will compete in the men’s long jump at 2:30 p.m ET. Watts is seeded 19th in the event.
Claire Luallen will then compete in the finals of the women’s long jump as she is seeded 12th. That event will start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Chardae Overstreet runs in the prelims for the women’s 400m at 5:55 p.m. ET. Overstreet is seeded 20th in the event.
Riverton product JP Rutledge then finishes off the opening day for the Lions as he competes in the men’s 10k at 8:10 p.m. ET. Rutledge is seeded 19th in the event.
Day 2 starts with Barton and Fulmer again as the pair competes in the men’s discus at 2 p.m. ET. Barton is seeded fourth in the event, while Fulmer is seeded 20th.
Brendan Jewell will compete in the men’s high jump at 3:30 p.m. ET as he is seeded 10th in the event. Luallen, Kiara Smith and Precious Olatunji will finish off the day for the Lions as the trio competes in the prelims of the women’s 100m hurdles.
Smith is seeded fourth in the event, while Luallen is 15th and Olatunji is 19th.
Day 3 starts bright and early for Southern as Rajheim Carby, Nathan Kovis and Brendan Rozier open the day’s action in the men’s javelin at 10:30 a.m. ET. Carby is seeded third in that event, while Rozier is 14th and Kovis is 15th.
Adrain Broadus and Taris Jackson compete in the men’s triple jump at 12:45 p.m. ET. Broadus is eighth and Jackson is 13th.
The finals of the women’s 100m will be run at 2:55 p.m. ET, while the finals for the women’s 400m will be run at 3:15 p.m. ET. Former Webb City phenom Ryan Riddle concludes the action for the Lions as he runs in the men’s 5k at 5 p.m. ET.
Riddle comes into the event seeded eighth.
