The Missouri Southern men’s and women’s track and field teams take part in the Northwest Open on Saturday inside Northwest Missouri State University’s Hughes Fieldhouse in Maryville, Mo.
Events will get started at noon with the running events as the 4x800-meter relay is the first event of the day on the track.
Field events will also start at noon with the pole vault, weight throw, shot put, high jump and long jump. All running events will be a rolling schedule throughout the afternoon.
The MSSU men were picked to finish second an in the MIAA Men’s Track and Field Indoor Coaches Poll, while the women were picked third.
