The nationally-ranked Missouri Southern men's and women's track and field teams will have a pair of last-chance qualifiers this week as it competes at both Missouri S&T and Nebraska-Kearney.
The men are ranked eighth nationally this week, while the women clock in at No. 23.
Southern will be at the Missouri S&T qualifier on Thursday, where the Lions send 10 individuals to increase their marks for qualification for the Division II outdoor national championships.
The meet will start at noon for the Lions as Katie Candrl will compete in the women's pole vault and Jonathan Watts will compete in the men's long jump.
At 1:30 p.m., Trey Beachler, Logan Bell, Brendan Rozier and Nathan Kovis will compete in the javelin, while Josh Fulmer will compete in the discus at 3:45.
Precious Olatunji and Claire Luallen will compete in the 100m hurdles at 2:45, while Chardae Overstreet will compete in the 400m dash at 3:35.
On Saturday, the Lions will send a similar group of individuals to UNK to compete in the Loper Twilight.
Field events begin at 3 p.m. with the men's javelin while the Lions will also send a group of women's hurdlers and sprinters as well. The women's 100m hurdles starts at 5:20, while the 400m dash is directly after that event.
