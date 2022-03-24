The Missouri Southern track and field teams will travel as a full squad to its first outdoor meet of the season at Emporia State this weekend to take part in the ESU Relays inside Welch Stadium on Witten Track.
The Lions sent a group of javelin throwers to ESU last weekend and came away with a pair of NCAA provisional qualifying marks.
Elizabeth Pomatto won the women's javelin with a mark of 49.65m, which ranks No. 1 in Division II so far this year by more than two meters. Trey Beachler finished third in the men's javelin with a mark of 60.87m which currently ranks fifth in Division II this season.
Action for the Lions begins at 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon with the field events. The women's hammer, men's discus, men's pole vault and women's high jump will all kick off the action on Friday.
Track events pick up at 4 with the 3k steeplechase for the men.
Field events on Saturday start at 11:30 a.m. with the women's discus, men's hammer, long jump, pole vault and javelin. Track events start at noon with the women's 4x100m relay.
After this, Southern will be at Southwest Baptist on April 2 for the Bearcat Invite.
