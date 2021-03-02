It’s a quick rematch for Missouri Southern and Central Oklahoma, and this time the stakes are higher.
The Lions (13-9) and Bronchos (12-10) collide in a quarterfinal game of the MIAA Postseason Tournament tonight at 6 in the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on Robert Corn Court.
The Bronchos beat the Lions 105-101 in overtime this past Saturday to conclude the regular season. and while the victory secured a tournament berth for UCO, the loss dropped the Lions from the third to the fourth seed.
MSSU and Missouri Western finished in a third-place tie, and the Griffons hold the tiebreaker because they beat second-place Washburn twice while the Lions split two games with the Ichabods.
The Lions, who beat UCO 75-74 in the season opener in Edmond, jumped out to a 16-5 lead in the first five minutes on Saturday and led 42-35 at halftime and 64-53 after two Stan Scott free throws with 11:54 remaining.
But then the game turned around as the Bronchos ran off 11 straight points in less than two minutes to tie the game, and neither team led by more than four points the rest of the game.
UCO’s Jaden Wells snapped a 99-99 tie with a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left in overtime, and Cam Givens sank 3 of 4 free throws in the final 26 seconds.
Wells and Isaiah Wade finished with 26 points apiece for the Bronchos, and Callen Haydon had 20. All three had big second halves with Wells scoring 22, Wade 18 and Haydon 12.
All five starters reached double figures for the Lions, led by Scott with 25. Lawson Jenkins finished with 20, Cam Martin 19 and Christian Bundy and RJ Smith 12 apiece.
Martin pushed his career total to 2,009 points, joining guard Greg Garton (1983-86) as the only players in school history to reach 2,000.
One obvious key for the Lions tonight is to extend their minutes of good play.
“Playing the full 40-minute game, the way we started the game and played the majority of it and continue to do that,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “We let our guard up. We had too many mistakes in defensive transition and went away from what was working against their zone, getting the ball inside, cutting into the paint, better ball movement, better shot selection.
“But defensively we have to make sure we stay down and guard, make sure we know where Wells is out on the perimeter and not let Wade catch it so easy. Ball-screen defense has to be way better if we’re going to be successful. I felt like we didn’t play mentally for 40 minutes.”
The Bronchos shot 63% in the second half and then hit 5 of 7 shots in overtime. They hit 52% for the game to the Lions’ 47%.
“In transition, a couple of times late we would score, make a big bucket and then they would come down and score within 10 seconds,” Boschee said. “Transition defense was bad, easy cuts to the basket. The energy we had at the beginning of the game was gone.”
The Lions’ defensive problems carried over to the offensive end.
“Quick shots … it felt like the more they scored, we got tighter and pressed a little bit,” Boschee said. “You could feel it wasn’t that free-flowing movement that we had at the beginning of the game. We have to keep that through the entire game, not let them score easy buckets and make sure we’re taking good shots and getting back on defense.”
