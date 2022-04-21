The Missouri Southern volleyball team added four transfers and one high school player to its 2022 recruiting class, head coach Kalie Mader announced on Thursday afternoon.
Joining the Lions are Fernanda Canedo Ostojic (Mid-America Nazarene), Kaylee Palmieri (McCook CC), Americka Jones (McCook CC), Cecilia Westfall (Missouri State – West Plains) and Hannah Allick (Waverly HS).
"We are just so excited to add some more balance to our roster," Mader said in a release. "We are bringing in four transfers and three freshman (with our recruiting class). All seven are ready to work hard to make the Lion Pride proud."
The other two freshman are Natalia Borges and Tori Hamilton, who signed with the Lions back in the fall.
Ostojic comes to the Lions NAIA Mid-America Nazarene where she was a one-year player for the Pioneers and previously played two seasons at McCook CC. In her one season at MNU, she saw action in 92 sets with 247 kills for a 2.68 kills per set average.
She had 226 digs to average 2.26 digs per set and also had 30 blocks and 14 service aces on the season.
Palmieri comes to the Lions from McCook CC and was a teammate of fellow signee Jones. Palmieri played two seasons for McCook where she was a team captain. As a sophomore, Palmeiri saw action in 32 matches with 295 digs for a 2.76 digs per set average, while posting 17 service aces on the season.
Jones, like Palmieri, comes to the Lions after two seasons at McCook CC. As a sophomore, Jones saw action in 30 matches and had 114 kills, 47 digs and 27 blocks.
Westfall comes to the Lions after two years at MSU – West Plains. A two-year player for the Grizzlies, Westfall saw action in 36 matches as a sophomore where she had 273 kills, including a 2.07 kills per set average. She hit .279, while also posting 94 digs, 63 total blocks and 20 service aces. Westfall was an All-Conference and All-Region selection for the Grizz.
Allick comes to the Lions from Waverly (Neb.) High School where she was a four-year letter winner for coach Terri Neujahr as a setter for the Vikings. A two-time All-Conference selection, Allick was also a two-time all-state selection, as well as being an academic all-conference selection all four years.
Southern will open up the 2022 season by playing host to the Southern Invite on August 25-27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.