The Missouri Southern volleyball team announced the additions of two student-athletes for the 2022 season.
Both athletes are high school players with one hailing from the Midwest and the other from Brazil.
Joining the Green and Gold will be Tori Hamilton, a defensive specialist from Overland Park, Kan. and Natalia Borges, a setter from Brazil.
Hamilton is a 5-7 defensive specialist/libero that played for coach Dave Johnson at Blue Valley High School. A four-year letter winner, Hamilton helped the Tigers to a Kansas 6A State Runner-Up finish as a freshman and a State Championship as a sophomore.
Hamilton was an All-Conference selection as a junior.
"We are so excited to have Tori join our Lion family," MSSU head coach Kalie Mader said in a release. "She is an outstanding student and a competitive and driven athlete. Her experience playing at a high level will make an immediate impact in our gym."
Borges comes to the Lions from Belo Horizonte, Brazil in the state of Minas Gerais.
A 5-9 setter, Borges has extensive experience in Brazil, including being named the best setter of the 2019 Copa Mackenzie. She helped her team to a championship in 2019 in the under-16 division, while helping the under-21 division to a championship in 2020.
Borges also has helped her teams to multiple other runner-up or championship finishes in her career.
"We are so excited to have Natalia join our Lion family," Mader said in a release. "She is an outstanding student with high level playing experience. It's amazing that she will be able to join us this spring and immediately elevate the play in our gym."
