WICHITA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern volleyball team started strong with an opening set win, but Newman rallied and took the next three sets to win the match 3-1 on Friday night at both team's MIAA opener.
Individual set scores were 25-20, 23-25, 15-25 and 18-25.
Southern (5-4, 0-1 MIAA) was led by Amelia Neels with 16 kills, two blocks and seven digs, while hitting .400 for the match. Sophie Mader had 27 assists and five digs, while Abbie Casper and Fernanda Canedo had 21 and 20 digs, respectively.
Newman (6-4, 1-0 MIAA) was led by Riley Daugherty with 15 kills, while Salome Romp had 13.
Southern used a 7-2 run midway through the first set to take a 17-10 lead. An ace by Mader made the score 20-15 and the Lions closed out the set to go up 1-0 early.
Set 2 saw seven tied scores and seven lead changes. The Lions led 10-4 early on, forcing a timeout for the Jets. The Southern lead was 19-15, but Newman went on a 6-2 run and tied the set at 21, forcing a Lions' timeout. Newman scored four of the next six points to take the set.
Set 3 saw four ties and two lead changes, but the Jets utilized a 9-2 run midway through to take control and held the lead throughout the set. Set 4 was all Newman.
The Lions will be back in action Saturday afternoon when Southern takes on Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.