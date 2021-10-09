EMPORIA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern volleyball team suffered a 3-1 setback at Emporia State on Saturday inside White Auditorium.
Individual set scores were 15-25, 17-25, 25-17 and 16-25.
The Lions (3-14, 0-7 MIAA) were led by 12 kills from Armyni Perales as she added three blocks and eight digs. Sophie Mader dished out 29 assists and added nine digs and a pair of blocks. Emily-Kate Lonergan had 15 digs, while Brooklynn McCain added 11.
ESU (3-12, 1-7 MIAA) was led by 13 kills from Megan Stretton.
Set one saw one tie, but ESU never relinquished the lead. The second set had three ties and one lead change early on, but the Hornets went on a 9-3 run midway through to open up an 18-9 lead and didn’t look back.
Set three saw the Lions and Hornets tie the score up six times in the first six points, but the Lions got a kill from Neels at 7-6 and didn’t look back. Three-straight points made the score 9-6 and forced a Hornets’ timeout.
ESU got within one point (15-14) to force a Lions’ timeout, but Southern went on a 9-3 run to put the set away. Set four was close early on, but the Hornets went on a 13-5 run midway through to open up an 18-10 lead and didn’t look back.
Southern travels to play at Pittsburg State at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
