The Missouri Southern volleyball team fell in its final match of the regular-season, dropping a straight-set match at Central Missouri on Saturday.
Individual set scores were 9-25, 24-26 and 21-25.
The Lions (6-11, 5-3 MIAA) will get a first-round bye in the upcoming MIAA postseason tournament which will start Friday and be hosted by Washburn. The Lions play the winner of Central Oklahoma-Fort Hays State game at 3 p.m. Friday.
Southern was led by CC Pollard who finished with 11 kills. Alyssa Diaz had eight kills, while Kylah Carter had six. Abbie Casper finished with 21 digs, while Brooklynn McCain had ten and Sophie Mader dished out 31 assists.
The MIAA tournament will begin on Friday at Lee Arena in Topeka, Kansas. The top seed in the North (Nebraska-Kearney) as well as the top two seeds in the South (Central Missouri and the Lions) receive first-round byes.
