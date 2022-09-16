The Missouri Southern volleyball team's matches this weekend against Missouri Western and Central Missouri have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Lion program, according to a press release from the school on Friday.
MSSU was slated to play MWSU on Friday and UCM on Saturday. The games will be played at a later to-be-announced date.
The Lions' next scheduled matches will be Sept. 23 at Pittsburg State and Sept. 24 at home against Northwest Missouri.
MSSU, led by head coach Kalie Mader, is 5-6 and 0-2 in MIAA play so far this season.
