Missouri Southern’s volleyball team put together a successful weekend at its invitational to start the 2022 season.
The Lions nearly matched their win total from last year (four), picking up a trio of five-set victories.
MSSU started off the invitational by defeating Southwestern Oklahoma State on Thursday, followed by upending Truman and Northwestern Oklahoma on Friday. On Saturday, MSSU fell to William Jewell 3-2 in a five-set thriller to conclude play in the season-opening invite.
“I think we had some really good moments this weekend,” MSSU head coach Kalie Mader said. “We showed a lot of fight, which is exciting for us to see where they can go in the future.”
Thursday’s action saw Fernanda Canedo put together a breakout performance in her first match as a Lion. The junior had 24 kills and 18 digs.
Irina Alekseeva had 15 kills and hit .367, while Sophie Mader dished out 39 assists. Amelia Neels had 10 kills and three blocks, while Abbie Casper had 29 digs to pace the defense.
Against Truman, the Lions got 16 kills and 18 digs from Canedo while Neels had 11 kills and three blocks. Mader dished out 42 assists and Casper added 18 digs.
In the second match of the day, Canedo posted 24 kills and 12 digs. Casper had a match-high 25 digs. Alekseeva had 14 kills and hit .357, while Kierson Maydew had 10 kills and hit .643 with four blocks.
Mader dished out 33 assists, while Hannah Allick had 23 of her own.
In the William Jewell match, Neels contributed 16 kills, four blocks and two assists. Alekseeva and Canedo each had 11 kills, while Mader dished out 29 assists and Casper collected 22 digs.
Coach Mader liked that contributions came from across the board with her team.
“I feel like we had a balanced offensive attack,” Mader said. “We have had matches where we’ve had multiple people shine. I think what’s special about this group is when one person is down, somebody else steps up.”
Mader also got to see how her team handled adversity on Saturday. The Lions took the first two sets against the Cardinals by scores of 25-17 and 25-15 before William Jewell claimed the middle sets by back-to-back scores of 25-22 to force a decisive fifth set.
The Cardinals seemingly had all the momentum early in the set, jumping out to an 8-1 advantage. But MSSU came roaring back with a 12-4 burst to deadlock the score at 13-13.
Both teams exchanged scores all the way to 19-19 before William Jewell finished it off with a kill from Bella LaPorta and service ace from Kaci Behrens.
Despite dropping the match, Mader was optimistic considering how her team finished the weekend.
“This is a fairly new team, and I feel like we fought hard for each other,” Mader said. “We were down 8-1 in the fifth set and to push the match as far as it went says a lot about their character.”
MSSU resumes action in the Denton (Texas) VolleyFest next weekend. The Lions open with matchups against Texas Woman’s and East Central at 1 p.m. and 7 Friday, respectively.
“The future is unknown, but we are going to work hard and see what we can come up with,” Mader said.
