The Missouri Southern volleyball team opens up MIAA play with matchups against Newman and Pittsburg State on Friday and Saturday.
The Lions will host the Jets on Friday at 6 p.m. and the Gorillas on Saturday at 3 p.m.
The Lions enter MIAA play having split at the Kentucky Wesleyan Invite this past weekend, getting wins over Lee and Kentucky Wesleyan. CC Pollard averaged 4.08 kills per set over the weekend, while Sophie Mader dished out 9.23 assists and hit .350 for the weekend with 2.15 digs per set.
Pollard is averaging 3.35 kills per set on the season and is fourth in the MIAA in that category, while ranking third in total attacks. Brooklynn McCain is averaging 3.27 digs per set this year, while Kierson Maydew and Armyni Perales are averaging 0.77 blocks per set.
Newman comes into the weekend with a 4-2 overall record. The Jets are led by Salome Romp with 4.04 kills per set, while Jenna DeVore is averaging 10.29 assists per set. Paiton Haga is averaging 4.92 digs per set on the year.
PSU comes into the weekend at 6-2 overall. The Gorillas are led by Meg Auten who is averaging 3.18 kills per set, while Brianna Richard is averaging 9.96 assists per set. Marissa Bates leads the team with a 3.19 digs per set average.
SOCCER
The Lion women's soccer team hosts No. 13 Missouri Western and No. 18 Central Missouri this weekend at Hal Bodon Field to wrap up home games in September.
Southern plays MWSU at 6:00 p.m. Friday and Sunday against UCM at 2:00 p.m.
Southern (1-2-1, 0-0-0 MIAA) is coming off a tie and a 4-0 shutout. Goalie Riley Laver is fresh off being named MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week, and getting on the score sheet last week were Aisley Stevens, Allie Cook, Ashley Koepp, Lily Spikereit and Lainey Waldron.
The Griffons (3-0-1, 0-0-0 MIAA) was picked to finish sixth in the MIAA preseason coaches' poll this season. The Jennies (3-1, 0-0 MIAA) were picked to finish third in the MIAA preseason coaches' poll this season and picked up a first-place vote.
