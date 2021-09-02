The 2021 fall campaign for the Missouri Southern volleyball team is about to get underway.
The Lions open the season in Springfield on Friday as Southern participates in the Greenstay Inn and Suites Invitational at Drury University at the O'Reilly Family Event Center.
The Lions were picked to finish seventh in the MIAA Postseason Coaches Poll that was released last week. MSSU won six matches in the abbreviated spring season this past year.
Returning for head coach Kalie Mader is three players from the 2019 squad in CC Pollard, Brooklynn McCain and Kierson Maydew. Nine players total return that saw action this spring, including Sophie Mader, Armyni Perales, Kylah Carter, Amelia Neels, Abbie Casper and Grace Quiroz.
The Lions will take on LeMoyne-Owen College at 10 a.m. Friday. Southern will follow that matchup with Henderson State at 4 p.m. before facing off against the Panthers at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Lions round out the tournament with a 5 p.m. matchup with Texas Woman's University on Saturday.
