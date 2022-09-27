The Missouri Southern volleyball team trailed 11-7 in the fifth set, but the Lions stormed back and took the deciding set, defeating Missouri Western 3-2 on Tuesday night inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Individual set scores were 25-21, 25-18, 14-25, 20-25 and 20-18.
The Lions (6-8, 1-4 MIAA) picked up a double-double from Jaryn Benning with 15 kills and 16 digs. Sophie Mader nearly had a triple-double as she had 47 assists, nine kills and nine digs. Fernanda Canedo had 13 kills, while Abbie Casper had 30 digs. Hannah Allick had 15 digs, while Amelia Neels had ten kills and Kierson Maydew had six blocks.
Western (4-10, 1-5 MIAA) had three players in double-figures for kills, led by 14 from Danielle Moje.
The Lions took sets one and two from the Griffons, but Western stormed back and took sets three and four.
Set five saw Western lead 8-4 at the turn and 11-7, before Southern made its run. The Lions scored five-straight to take a 12-11 lead and the two teams traded points back-and-forth. A kill from Benning gave Southern match-point at 19-18 and the Lions closed it out the next point.
Southern will be back in action this Friday and Saturday as the Lions play host to No. 8 Washburn at 6 p.m. Friday and Emporia State at 3 p.m. Saturday.
