The Missouri Southern volleyball team outlasted Missouri Western 3-2 Tuesday night inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Individual set scores were 25-21, 25-18, 14-25, 20-25 and 20-18.
Leading the Lions (6-8, 1-4 MIAA) in kills was Jaryn Benning (15), Fernando Canedo (13) and Amelia Neels (10). Sophie Mader handed out a team-high 47 assists and three aces.
Kierson Maydew contributed six blocks. Abbie Casper led the defense with 30 digs.
MWSU (4-10, 1-5 MIAA) was paced by Danielle Moje with 14 kills. Lily Kurz and Katherine White contributed 12 and 11 kills, respectively.
MSSU plays host to No. 8 Washburn on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.