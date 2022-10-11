The Missouri Southern volleyball team snapped a three-game skid with a 3-2 triumph over Newman in MIAA action Tuesday night inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
MSSU improved to 9-11 and 4-7 in MIAA play, while NU slipped to 7-14 and 2-9 in the league.
Individual set scores were 25-22, 18-25, 17-25, 25-23 and 15-8.
The Lions took care of business in set one, building a big lead and holding on for the win. Set two and three belonged to the Jets as Newman went up 2-1 heading to the fourth.
The Jets built a 9-5 lead early in the fourth set, but the Lions fought back and got within three (13-10), forcing a Newman timeout. Coming out of the timeout, the Lions tied the set at 15 and again at 18 and 19, before scoring two-straight to lead 21-19 after blocks from Neels and Canedo.
Newman got within one (23-22) forcing a Lions' timeout, but the Lions scored two of the next three to win the set.
Set five was all Lions. Southern jumped out to a 4-1 lead, but the set was tied at four before the Lions scored five of the next six points to lead 9-5 and force a Newman timeout. The lead was 12-5 forcing another Newman timeout, but a kill from Neels closed out the match.
Leading the Lions was Fernanda Canedo with a match-high 18 kills. Irina Alekseeva and Amelia Neels contributed 13 kills apiece.
Neels and Jaryn Benning each had six blocks. Sophie Mader handed out a match-best 54 assists, while Abbie Casper led the way with 29 digs.
Hannah Allick amassed 15 digs with three aces.
Riley Daugherty and Abby Borough led the Jets with 13 and 12 kills, respectively. McKinzie Weaver dished out 41 assists, while Natalie Morales had 24 digs.
MSSU plays at Central Missouri at 6 p.m. Friday night.
