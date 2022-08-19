KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Southern volleyball team has been picked to finish 10th in the MIAA preseason coaches poll, the league announced in a release on Friday.
The Lions finished 11th a season ago, but the team returns four starters, as well as senior Abbie Casper. She missed last season due to injury, but saw action in the COVID-19 2021 spring season and was an All-Conference and All-District pick at Fort Scott Community College before transferring to Southern.
Also back for the Lions will be senior setter Sophie Mader, senior middle blocker Kierson Maydew, sophomore middle blocker Amelia Neils and sophomore outside hitter Josey Goldberg. All saw significant action last year in the Green and Gold.
Mader and Maydew played in all 30 matches with Mader posting 753 assists and 223 digs, while Maydew had 130 kills and 55 blocks. Goldberg saw action in 21 matches, while Neels saw action in 22. Neels had 24 total blocks, while Goldberg added 16 blocks and 84 kills.
In total, the Lions return seven individuals from last year's squad and bring in eight newcomers. Also new to the fold is assistant coach Joshua Moore who comes to the Lions after working as a coach and a teacher in the Carl Junction School District.
Northwest Missouri was picked to win the league in a very tightly-contested top four that saw all four teams earn first-place votes and be separated by just five points. The Bearcats had 90 points and three first-place votes, while Nebraska-Kearney, Washburn and Central Missouri all earned 85 points and be picked second.
Central Oklahoma was fifth, followed by Pittsburg State, Fort Hays State, Missouri Western, Emporia State, the Lions and Newman to round out the poll.
Southern opens up the regular season at home at the Missouri Southern Invite inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. The Lions host Southwestern Oklahoma on Aug. 25 to open up the event.
