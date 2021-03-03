The Missouri Southern volleyball team will have its home opener for the spring 2021 season tonight as the Lions play host to Pittsburg State.
First serve is at 6 from the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. The rest of the Lions’ home matches will be played in Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium.
Missouri Southern is 0-3 on the season while the Gorillas are 1-3.
The Lions will honor their four seniors on the roster this year — Janelle Brehm, Alyssa Diaz, Emalee Lowe and Cassie Walton. All four will not be returning next year and will be graduating this May.
Brooklynn McCain is a senior but will be returning for her final season.
The MIAA will play 10 conference matches this season, with schools separated into north and south divisions. An end of the year a postseason tournament for all teams will be held on April 16-18.
