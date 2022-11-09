The Missouri Southern volleyball team will open the 2022 MIAA Tournament on Thursday evening as the Lions will take on No. 10 and No. 1 seed Northwest Missouri in the opening round at St. Joseph Civic Arena.
The Lions (13-16) are the eighth seed in the tournament. Southern has four wins in its last seven matches, but three of the four wins have come against nationally ranked opponents, including No. 19 Central Oklahoma, No. 14 Washburn and No. 24 Central Missouri.
Northwest Missouri has won 11 matches in a row and are ranked fourth in the latest NCAA Central Region Rankings. The Bearcats finished 17-3 in the MIAA standings this year and are led by MIAA Player of the Year Alyssa Rezac who averages 10.96 assists per set this year.
Payton Kirchoefer averages 3.56 kills per set, while Jaden Ferguson averages 3.01 kills per set. Kristen Ford leads the team with 3.95 digs per set, while Abby Brunssen has a team-high 82 blocks.
With a win, the Lions would advance to take on the winner of the Central Oklahoma-Washburn match at 7 p.m. Friday evening.
