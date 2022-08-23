There’s always a high level of optimism and excitement for any new season.
The Missouri Southern volleyball team is ready to get the 2022 campaign underway as it opens up the new year with the MSSU Invitational on Thursday.
Coming off a 4-26 season a year ago, the Lions start the season and invite against Southwestern Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. on Thursday. MSSU resumes play against Truman at 11 a.m. Friday followed by a matchup against Northwestern Oklahoma State at 5.
The Lions conclude the invite with a contest against William Jewell at 4 on Saturday afternoon.
“I think we are all so excited for this season,” MSSU head coach Kalie Mader said. “It feels like the preseason went by so fast. I can’t believe the season is already here.”
MSSU returns an experienced group from last season. Seven players and four starters return, as well as senior defensive specialist Abbie Casper who missed last season due to injury. She saw action in the COVID-19 spring season in 2021 and was an all-conference and all-district pick at Fort Scott Community College before transferring to Southern.
“Anytime you have an experienced libero or experienced player, it’s always huge,” Mader said. “Abbie was a really big game player for us in the 2021 season. Having her back is great.”
Also back for the Lions will be senior setter Sophie Mader, senior middle blocker Kierson Maydew, sophomore middle blocker Amelia Neels and sophomore outside hitter Josey Goldberg.
Mader and Maydew played in all 30 matches with Mader posting 753 assists and 223 digs, while Maydew had 130 kills and 55 blocks. Goldberg saw action in 21 matches, while Neels saw action in 22. Neels had 24 total blocks, while Goldberg added 16 blocks and 84 kills.
“We are excited to have that level of maturity in the gym everyday,” Mader said.
MSSU brings in eight newcomers this fall. Also new to the team is assistant coach Joshua Moore, who joined the Lions after spending three years working as an assistant at Carl Junction under Cheryl Sharples.
"We are so excited to have Josh join our Lion Family," Mader said. "He is an alumni of MSSU and I'm thrilled to have him in the gym and on campus every day. Josh's knowledge and energy has already been a positive impact in our program."
After finishing 11th in the MIAA last year, the Lions were picked to finish 10th in the preseason coaches poll, announced by the league office on Friday.
MSSU is looking for program growth entering Mader’s fifth season.
“We are looking at being better,” Mader said. “We just want to make the program better this year and make sure we are all working towards getting us in a better position. I think we have an exciting group of players. We get to play in Leggett & Platt this year, which is exciting for our program as a whole. We are excited to open the season.
“So far, we’ve seen how well they have worked together. I think that a big strength of this group is how well they work together and how driven they are to be a good team.”
