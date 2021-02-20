PITTSBURG, Kan. — For the first time in 465 days, the Missouri Southern volleyball team took the court.
And it was not the result the Lions desired.
Southern (0-2) dropped both matches of the day, falling in straight sets to Northwest Missouri and Washburn in nonconference action at Pittsburg State’s John Lance Arena. Individual set scores against the Bearcats were 14-25, 11-25 and 12-25 while the scores against the Ichabods were 21-25, 18-25 and 17-25.
“Our defense got much better in the second match, and that was nice to see,” MSSU head coach Kalie Mader said in a release. “We averaged nine digs per set in the first match but 22 in the second. It was a nice opportunity for our young team to face tough competition.”
The Lions will be back in action 6 p.m. Friday at Emporia State.
