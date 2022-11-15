Missouri Southern volleyball coach Kalie Mader announced the signing of four players during the early signing period on Tuesday.
All four are high school athletes with three from Missouri and one from Illinois.
"We are excited for this signing class," Mader said in a release. "We feel we have added four young women with the skills and desire to compete at a high level, as well as to serve Missouri Southern in all that they do. We can't wait to see them on the court."
Kirstyn Loyd hails from Festus, Mo. and is a 5-foot-11 outside hitter that prepped at Jefferson High School for coach Tara Fish. A four-year varsity letter winner for the Blue Jays, Loyd finished her career as the single-season (472) and career (1070) record holder in kills at JHS, as well as holding school career records in aces (225), digs (821) and blocks (139).
Loyd was a four-time first-team All-Conference selection, earning All-District honors three times and all-state honors as well. Her team finished third at state as a junior and just recently took home the state title in her senior campaign.
An academic all-state honoree, as well, Loyd plans to major in nursing at Southern. She is the daughter of Kenny and Tammy.
Kyra Thomas is a native of Columbia, Mo. and is a 5-11 middle blocker that prepped at Rock Bridge High School for coach Trevor Koelling. A three-year varsity letter winner, Thomas is a two-time all-conference selection and was an all-district selection twice.
Thomas helped her team to a spot in the Final Four, earning fourth-place honors and was also a multiple academic all-state honoree. The daughter of Zac and Jodi Thomas, Kyra plans to major in education at Southern.
Landrey VanOverschelde is a 5-8 setter that hails from Jefferson City, Mo. where she was a four-year letter winner for coach David Harris at Helias High School.
VanOverschelde is the HHS career record holder for assists (1996), aces (188) and single-season aces (67). A four-time all-conference selection, she was a two-time first-team selection and twice a second-team selection.
VanOverschelde was also a four-time all-district selection, earning first-team honors three times, while earning academic all-state honors four times.
VanOverschelde helped her team to a conference championship this past year and a pair of district championships. The daughter of Shane and Amy VanOverschelde, Landrey plans to major in biology at Southern.
Hanna Lauterbach is a 5-11 middle hitter that hails from Morris, Ill. and prepped at the same high school (Morris Community HS) where former Lion Janelle Brehm played.
A multiple-year letter winner for coach Scott Howell and the Redskins. An academic all-state performer for MHS, Lauterbach finished her career with an average of 2.5 kills per set and an attack percentage of .276.
The daughter of Jeff and Sarah Lauterbach, Hanna plans to major in nursing at Southern.
