Missouri Southern put up a valiant fight Friday against nationally ranked Washburn, but the Ichabods prevailed 3-2 in a seesaw MIAA volleyball contest at Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium.
The Lions opened with a 25-17 first-set win and dropped the second set 25-12 before taking the lead with a 25-22 third-set victory. However, fifth-ranked Washburn rallied with 25-20 and 15-12 wins in the final two sets to wrap up the match.
Kelsey Gordon collected 17 kills and Allison Sadler added 52 assists and 15 digs to pace the Ichabods, who went to 14-1 overall and 6-1 in conference play.
The Lions, slipping to 8-9, 1-6, were led by Morgan Nash with 12 kills, 22 assists and 12 digs for her fourth triple-double of the season.
Southern’s CC Pollard had 10 kills, and Brooklynn McCain and Cassie Walton made 24 and 17 digs, respectively.
The score was tied 19-all in the fourth set before Washburn took control and outscored Southern 6-1 the rest of the way.
The Ichabods opened the fifth set on a 7-1 run and scored three of the final four points to take the match.
The Lions have another home match against Emporia State at 2 p.m. today.
SOCCER
UCO 5, MSSU 3
The Missouri Southern women’s soccer team scored three goals in the final 10 minutes against No. 24 Central Oklahoma but fell 5-3 at Fred G. Hughes Stadium on Friday night.
After a scoreless opening half, the Bronchos (8-1-2, 3-1-0 MIAA) netted five goals on 11 shots to take a 5-0 lead by the 64th minute.
The Lions (2-9-0, 1-3-0) responded with back-to-back goals by senior forward Jessica Evans in a two-minute span to trim the deficit to three. Then senior defender Brianna Smith cut the UCO lead to two with a goal scored with eight minutes remaining.
MSSU senior Brianna Smith recorded one assist while senior goalkeeper Luz Galindo made six saves on UCO’s 22 total shots in the game.
The Lions finished with 11 total shots, including six in the second half.
Missouri Southern plays host to Newman on Sunday at 1.
