PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Missouri Southern volleyball team finished off the season sweep of Pittsburg State, claiming the victory in straight sets on Thursday night inside John Lance Arena.
Individual set scores were 25-16, 25-16 and 25-18. The Lions defeated the Gorillas 3-1 on March 4 at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Lions (3-6, 3-1 MIAA) were led by CC Pollard, who returned to action to slam home 11 kills with zero errors, finishing with a .611 attack percentage. Abbie Casper had 19 digs, while Brooklynn McCain had 11.
Sophie Mader just missed out on a double-double with 26 assists and nine digs, while Janelle Brehm had five kills and seven digs. Alyssa Diaz had eight kills of her own.
PSU (2-6, 1-4 MIAA) was led by Hope White with nine kills, while Claire Sandvig had six kills and three digs. Meg Auten and Kate Bandre added five kills apiece.
Brianna Richard finished with a team-high 13 digs.
The Lions had control of the match from start to finish. Southern trailed midway through the third set but rallied and pulled out the victory.
MSSU plays host to Central Missouri at 6 p.m. Thursday in Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium. The Gorillas play at Missouri Western at noon Saturday.
