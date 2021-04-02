The Missouri Southern volleyball team swept Central Oklahoma 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-23) on Friday night in Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium.
The Lions (5-8, 4-2 MIAA) were led by senior Janelle Brehm with 15 kills and 19 digs.
Sophie Mader had 34 assists and nine digs while knocking down four kills with an attack average of .444. CC Pollard had 11 kills, and Abbie Casper had 12 digs. Kierson Maydew and Alyssa Diaz had seven and six blocks, respectively.
Mallory Hendrix made eight kills to lead the Bronchos (10-5, 4-1).
The Lions dominated the first two sets. There were just two ties in the first set, and the Lions led from start to finish in the second set.
The third set included eight ties before the Lions claimed the lead midway through the set.
The Lions are back in action at 2 p.m. Saturday with a home match against Newman.
