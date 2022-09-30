The Missouri Southern volleyball team took out 8th-ranked Washburn on Friday in thrilling fashion, winning 3-1 over the Ichabods.
Individual set scores were 22-25, 25-20, 25-21 and 27-25.
Southern (7-8, 2-4 MIAA) wins for the first time against the Ichabods (12-3, 4-3 MIAA) since the 2001 season when the Lions swept the series, winning in four in Topeka and five in Joplin.
Jaryn Benning led the way offensively for the Green and Gold as she had 19 kills and 10 digs for a double-double. Sophie Mader dished out 51 assists and had eight digs, while Irina Alekseeva had 13 kills and seven blocks.
Amelia Neels added 11 kills and seven blocks, while Fernanda Canedo had 10 kills and Kierson Maydew added five blocks. Abbie Casper and Hannah Allick had 20 and 10 digs, respectively.
The Lions out-hit the Ichabods .179-.145 and doubled Washburn up in blocks, 12-6.
Washburn won the first set as the Ichabods got out to a 15-7 lead, but the Lions stormed back and tied the set at 21 on the heels of a 14-6 run. Washburn, however, scored five of the next six points to take the set.
Set two saw Washburn jump out to a 5-0 lead and the Ichabods led 6-3, before the Lions went on an 8-5 run to tie the set at 11. The run for the Lions reached 14-8 as Southern led 17-14 and eventually 20-15. Back-to-back kills from Benning and Neels closed the set and tied the match.
Set three was back and forth with seven tied scores and four lead changes. The Lions jumped out to a 5-1 lead, but Washburn scored five-straight to take a 6-5 lead. Washburn led 12-9 midway, but the Lions tied the set at 16 and eventually led 21-17 off a 12-5 run. Southern scored five of the next nine points to win the set.
Set four was neck-and-neck. The Ichabods stormed out to a 5-0 lead, and led 14-9 midway through the set. That was when the Lions went to work. Southern went on an 8-2 run to lead 17-16, but Washburn answered right back with a 3-0 run of its own to lead 19-17.
The Lions trailed 22-20 and again at 23-21, but never quit. Southern tied the set at 23 on a kill from Benning and again at 24 off another Benning kill. The Lions had match point twice, and finally got a block from Alekseeva and Neels to secure the win.
Defensively, the Lions were outstanding tonight. Southern held the Ichabods to their lowest hitting performance of the year and posted the most blocks against Washburn to date this season.
The Lions will be back at it on Saturday afternoon as Southern plays host to Emporia State. First serve from the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center is set for 3 p.m.
