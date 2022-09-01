The Missouri Southern volleyball team will be back at it this weekend as it travels to Texas Woman's to compete in the Denton Volleyfest.
The Lions open play against Texas Woman's at 1 p.m. Friday and then play East Central at 7. Saturday's matches start with Midwestern State at 10 a.m. and then Eastern New Mexico at 4 p.m.
Southern (3-1) was just two points from going 4-0 on its opening weekend as the Green and Gold picked up wins against Southwestern Oklahoma, Truman State and Northwestern Oklahoma before falling to William Jewell in the tournament finale.
Abbie Casper was named the MIAA Defensive Athlete of the Week this past week after she averaged 4.70 digs per set while also posting five aces and a .989 return percentage. Casper collected 29 digs in the opening match against Southwestern Oklahoma and then totaled 18 digs against Truman, 25 against Northwestern Oklahoma and 22 against William Jewell.
Fernanda Canedo averaged 3.75 kills per set and 2.85 digs, while Irina Alekseeva hit .275 and had 2.40 kills on the weekend. Amelia Neels hit .402, while averaging 2.25 kills and 0.80 blocks per set.
The setter duo of Hannah Allick and Sophie Mader dished out 11.95 assists per set as a team this past weekend with Mader posting 143 assists and Allick 68.
TWU opened up play last weekend and the Pioneers went 1-3 to start the season. They were picked 12th in the Lone Star Conference poll. Eastern New Mexico has started the season 3-2 and the Greyhounds were picked 13th in the LSC preseason poll.
Midwestern State has started the season 1-3 and were picked 15th in the LSC preseason poll. East Central was picked to finish sixth in the Great American Conference preseason poll and the Tigers are 0-5 in the early season.
Southern will jump into MIAA play after this as the Lions travel to Newman on Sept. 9.
