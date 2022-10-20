The Missouri Southern volleyball team will head north this weekend to Maryville to take on No. 13 ranked Northwest Missouri State on Friday evening at 6 p.m.
The Lions (10-13, 5-9 MIAA) are coming off a sweep at home of No. 19 Central Oklahoma. The Lions held the Bronchos to just 13 points in the first set and 15 in the final set.
Northwest Missouri (17-5, 11-3 MIAA) has won five matches in a row.
including wins over Central Missouri and Washburn. The Bearcats are led by Payton Kirchhoefer with 3.33 kills per set, while Jaden Ferguson averages 3.03 kills per set and hits .329. Alyssa Rezac dishes out 10.51 assists per set, while Kristen Ford averages 4.03 digs per set.
After this match, the Lions will be in action at Emporia State on Wednesday.
